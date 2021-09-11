(@fidahassanain)

Police Challan also reveals Zahir said that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room and he told his guard to not let anyone in and not let her out.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) Police challan submitted to the court said that Zahir informed his father about Noor's murder and the father told him there was no need to panic and that his "men were coming to dispose of the body".

The police submitted the challan before the trial court in Noor Mukadam's case under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to police investigation report, Zahir said that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room and he told his guard to not let anyone in and not let her out. He hid her mobile phone in another room, which was retrieved by the police from a closet in his house on his identification.

The challan had said that Noor Mukadam's murder could have been avoided if Zakir had informed the police in time.

It said that the father helped his son.

The suspect statement revealed that a quarrel with Amjad Mahmood—one of the employees of Therapy Works who was present at the crime scene, took place over a misunderstanding.

The challan said that the employees of Therapy Works tried to hide the act of the suspect and destroy evidence, pointing out that injured employee Amjad lied to the hospital administration and said he got injured in a road accident on his medical slip.

The photographs and fingerprints stored in the DVR, also belong to the prime suspect.

A DNA report from August 12 had proven the fact that the suspect raped Noor. The interim challan revealed that Zahid had booked a flight to the United States on July 19 but did not travel. It said that the watchmen did not help her when she tried to escape from the washroom window. The gardener whose name was Jan Muhammad also did not open the door when she sought his help. If he had allowed Noor to open the gate, she could have escaped her death.

Besides it, the results of the forensic analysis of the victim's mobile phone and laptop are yet to come. The challan also states that there is evidence against 12 suspects in the case.

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.