Noor Mukadam Case: Therapy Works Employee’s Plea Against IO Dismissed

Noor Mukadam Case: Therapy Works employee’s plea against IO dismissed

Amjad, an employee, says that he and other employees are witnesses but the IO has declared them as suspects to benefit Zahir Jaffer in the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) A local court on Saturday turned down private compliant moved by a Therapy Works employee seeking action against investigation officer (IO) Abdul Sattar and main suspect Zahir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam’s murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbai announced the reserved verdict.

Amjad, a suspect in the high-profile murder case, submitted through his counsel that he was a witness and not an accused. He said that the Investigation Officer declared them the suspects instead of witnesses to benefit main suspect Zahir Jaffer.

The suspect said that IO did not get his blood-stained clothes or medical certificates and accused the IO of colluding with the main suspect.

He said that he was injured on the day Noor Mukadam was murdered at Jaffer’s house in Islamabad.

He also accused Zahir Jaffer of opening fire at him with his 9mm pistol before physically attacking him.

However, the court dismissed the plea.

The hearing of the main will be heard on November 24.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

