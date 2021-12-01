UrduPoint.com

Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer’s Counsel Says His Client Is Mentally Not Sound

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 03:36 PM

Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer’s counsel says his client is mentally not sound

The counsel of the suspect in Noor Mukadam case pleads with the court that a medical board be formed to conduct a medical check-up of his client.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) The counsel of Zahir Jaffer has moved an application before the court, stating his client is not mentally sound.

Zahir Jaffer has been facing trial over charges of raping and killing Noor Mukadam at his residence a couple of months earlier in F-7 of Islamabad. The accused killed Noor Mukadam and beheaded her and sent shockwaves across the country.

In his plea, Advocate Shah Khawar, the counsel of Zahir Jaffer, pleaded with the court that a medical board be formed to conduct a medical check-up of his client.

The counsel said, “Zahir Jaffer shouted various times in the courtroom due to which he was kicked out,”.

Advocate Shah Khawar, the lawyer representing Noor's father Shaukat, confirmed that Jaffer’s lawyer had filed an insanity plea for his client.

He argued that Zahir Jaffer shouted various times in the courtroom due to which he was kicked out, confirming that the lawyer demanded a medical board be formed to conduct Jaffer’s medical check-up.

The counsel said, “Maybe Zahir Jaffer has been instructed to act like a mental patient, because when a court declares a suspect insane, their trial is suspended,”.

The lawyer suspected that the request to form a medical board for Zahir Jaffer was a planned act.

Noor Mukadam, was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam who was Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

On July 20, Islamabad police arrested Zahir Jaffer from the house where, the parents of Noor said, he had killed her with a sharp instrument and beheaded her.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police South Korea Kazakhstan July From Court

Recent Stories

Data on Movement of Ukrainian troops to Border Wit ..

Data on Movement of Ukrainian troops to Border With Russia Confirmed Long Ago - ..

9 minutes ago
 Malaysia to Close Borders for Countries With Confi ..

Malaysia to Close Borders for Countries With Confirmed Omicron Cases

12 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurs Rallying Near Ukrainian Parliament D ..

Entrepreneurs Rallying Near Ukrainian Parliament Demanding to Keep Tax Breaks

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Submits Bill Allowing Dual Nationality f ..

Zelenskyy Submits Bill Allowing Dual Nationality for Foreigners of Ukrainian Ori ..

31 minutes ago
 Moscow Ready for Another Round of Talks With US on ..

Moscow Ready for Another Round of Talks With US on Visa Issues - Ryabkov

32 minutes ago
 First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics ..

First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on March 1 ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.