Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer’s counsel says his client is mentally not sound

The counsel of the suspect in Noor Mukadam case pleads with the court that a medical board be formed to conduct a medical check-up of his client.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) The counsel of Zahir Jaffer has moved an application before the court, stating his client is not mentally sound.

Zahir Jaffer has been facing trial over charges of raping and killing Noor Mukadam at his residence a couple of months earlier in F-7 of Islamabad. The accused killed Noor Mukadam and beheaded her and sent shockwaves across the country.

The counsel said, “Zahir Jaffer shouted various times in the courtroom due to which he was kicked out,”.

Advocate Shah Khawar, the lawyer representing Noor's father Shaukat, confirmed that Jaffer’s lawyer had filed an insanity plea for his client.

He argued that Zahir Jaffer shouted various times in the courtroom due to which he was kicked out, confirming that the lawyer demanded a medical board be formed to conduct Jaffer’s medical check-up.

The counsel said, “Maybe Zahir Jaffer has been instructed to act like a mental patient, because when a court declares a suspect insane, their trial is suspended,”.

The lawyer suspected that the request to form a medical board for Zahir Jaffer was a planned act.

Noor Mukadam, was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam who was Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

On July 20, Islamabad police arrested Zahir Jaffer from the house where, the parents of Noor said, he had killed her with a sharp instrument and beheaded her.