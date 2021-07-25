UrduPoint.com
Noor Mukadam Case: Zahir Jaffer's Parents Arrested, Therapy Works Sealed

Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have arrested the parents of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, on charges of hiding evidence.

According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, orders to seal Therapy Works, the organisation where Jaffer worked as a therapist, had been issued as well.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said several people including Zahir's father Zakir Jaffer, mother Asmat Adamjee and household staff Iftikhar and Jameel were included in the investigation based on the statement of the victim's father, former ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Besides, people who are connected to the case as witnesses or in any other capacity are also being included in the investigation, the statement said, adding that evidence was being collected from all the people.

The four suspects were presented in a local court in Islamabad on Sunday amid tight security. The court granted police two-day physical remand of Zahir's parents and his household staff after hearing the arguments.

