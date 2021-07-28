UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noor Mukadam Murder Case: Court Grants Remand Of Accused

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Noor Mukadam murder case: court grants remand of accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A Judicial Magistrate of Islamabad on Wednesday granted a further three-day physical remand of alleged murderer of former ambassador's daughter Noor Mukadam.

The main accused Zahir Jaffar was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Shoaib Akhter amid foolproof security arrangements by the police after expiration of his remand period.

Case Prosecutor Sajid Cheema informed the court that the police had collected CCTV footage of the incident and it required further physical remand of the accused to take him to Lahore for forensic of the said material.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the request and adopted the stance that weapon and mobile had already been recovered from the accused, adding that police could send the footage for forensic analysis and there was no need of further remand.

Plaintiff's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate pleaded that the prosecution would not demand further remand if it could conduct forensic of CCTV footage itself.

The prosecutor said that in Usman Mirza case, all accused were also taken to Lahore for forensic of footage. It aimed to identify that whether the videos were edited or not.

Counsel of the accused argued that even his client could be taken to Lahore if he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

After listening to the arguments from both the sides, the judge granted further three day physical remand of the accused and directed the police to present him again on next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Islamabad Police Mobile Jail All From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi arrives in Manama

4 minutes ago

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

10 minutes ago

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

26 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

39 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

41 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.