Noor Mukadam murder case: court grants remand of accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A Judicial Magistrate of Islamabad on Wednesday granted a further three-day physical remand of alleged murderer of former ambassador's daughter Noor Mukadam.

The main accused Zahir Jaffar was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Shoaib Akhter amid foolproof security arrangements by the police after expiration of his remand period.

Case Prosecutor Sajid Cheema informed the court that the police had collected CCTV footage of the incident and it required further physical remand of the accused to take him to Lahore for forensic of the said material.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the request and adopted the stance that weapon and mobile had already been recovered from the accused, adding that police could send the footage for forensic analysis and there was no need of further remand.

Plaintiff's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate pleaded that the prosecution would not demand further remand if it could conduct forensic of CCTV footage itself.

The prosecutor said that in Usman Mirza case, all accused were also taken to Lahore for forensic of footage. It aimed to identify that whether the videos were edited or not.

Counsel of the accused argued that even his client could be taken to Lahore if he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

After listening to the arguments from both the sides, the judge granted further three day physical remand of the accused and directed the police to present him again on next hearing.