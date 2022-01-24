Noor Mukadam murder: NFSA report cannot find finger prints of Zahir on pistol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A session court was told during the hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case on Monday that finger print report issued by the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) did not find finger prints of Zahir Jaffer on the pistol, recovered from the crime scene.

Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani resumed hearing of the case during which the main accused's counsel Advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain cross-examined the Investigation Officer of the case Inspector Abdul Sattar.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas was also present in the court while the main accused Zahir Jaffer had been sitting on the ground in the court room with his knees up and head down during the entire course of hearing. His head was bowed to one side as he was in a state of drowsiness.

During the cross-examination, IO Sattar told the court while answering the questions of Advocate Zulqarnain that he reached the crime scene after getting information from the Investigation Wing at about 9:45/10:00 PM along with Constable Dost Muahmmad, Constable Sikandar Hayat, ASI Zubair Mazhar, Constable Abid Lateef, Constable Aitzaz, SHO Women, and Lady Constable Aqsa Rani.

ASI Zubair Mazhar had arrived earlier, said the IO while confessing that what he wrote in the police diary that Mazhar was accompanying him was wrong.

Plaintiff Shaukat Ali Mukadam was already present at the scene along with his relatives, said Abdul Sattar, adding that he never asked Mukadam who were these people (his relatives) except a person named Jawad Jahan. "I did not ask Jawad Jahan that how he received the information and reached the spot," he added.

The court was also informed that as per the DNA report issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), hairs recovered from the swiss knife was found not suitable for DNA analysis due to hair follicle.

"The DNA profile obtained from item no 21.1 (swab taken from large blade of the knife) is a mixture of at least two individuals with major and minor component," the report reads.

There were no blood stains at the accused Zahir's pants when I arrested him, the IO said.

As per processing and development of the finger prints report of PFSA, Zahir's finger prints were not found on the Swiss knife, the court learnt.

The IO further said that the NFSA team reached the spot at about 11:15 pm and left the spot at 1:00 am. In the meanwhile, he recorded the statement of NFSA Team Incharge Imran under at 12:45 am and started to write the police diary at about 12:05 am.

"I reread all the documents after the preparation of the challan. The death certificate was obtained from Federal Polyclinic Hospital Islamabad on which the date and time of death is mentioned as 12:00 am, July 21, 2021," the IO said.

The dead body was sent from the F-7 house to the mortuary at 11:45 pm on July 20, Sattar informed.

Doctor Shazia had given a document on which the time of admission was mentioned as 12:10 am, July 21 while the date of death has been mentioned as July 21, the IO said.

The court also learnt that Column 7 of the inquest report mentioned that there were no signs of any cut on the clothes of the deceased.

It was also revealed during the cross-examination that the two remands granted on July 21, and July 24 respectively, did not mention the recovery of anything from the spot.

The IO also admitted that the site map neither show the presence of Zakir Jaffer nor the basement and the entry or exit to the basement of the house.

"I have not mentioned in the police diary that I searched only the first floor, the lounge, and the related room and not searched other portion of the house," Sattar informed the court.

The IO further said that he did not personally know Noor Mukadam and that he did not get the photo collected from the DVR vetted through a photogrammetry test. "I didn't mention the name/brand/company of the DVR recovered from the house," he said.

Sattar also accepted that he did not notice that a security system was installed at the house.

"I didn't get the torn out clothes of the deceased, her handbag, or any other belongings which I had seen in the CCTV footage.

Sattar also declared that neither did he record the statement of any person from the neighbouring nor get the CCTV footage from the neighbouring house.

After the cross-examination, the court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday, January 26.