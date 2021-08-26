UrduPoint.com

Noor Mukadam's Father Challenges Bail Granted To Six Co-accused In Murder Case

Shaukat Sultan has moved his plea before Islamabad High Court praying cancellation of bails of the six accused in the murder case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2021) Former Ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam, on Thursday challenged bails granted earlier to six co-accused in murder case of her daughter.

Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees secured bails in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Shaukat Mukadam filed petition in Islamabad High Court and pleaded for cancellation of bails to the six accused in murder case of her daughter.

A session court earlier in the week had allowed bails to the co-accused in the case, and directed the suspects to furnish surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each to secure the bail.

Therapy Works is a psychiatric rehabilitation center where prime suspect of murder Zahir Jaffer reportedly worked as a therapist.

Police had arrested six people including owner and staffers at the psychiatric rehabilitation center for their alleged role in facilitating the prime suspect in the murder. On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

