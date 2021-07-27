A judicial magistrate Tuesday sent four accused included the parents of alleged murderer of Noor Mukadam behind bars on judicial remand after the completion of police investigation against them

Main accused Zahir Jaffar's parents Zakir Jafir and Asmat Zakir were produced before the court along with their two servants Iftikhar and Jamil.

The police informed the court that they had completed the investigation with the four accused and prayed to jail them on judicial remand.

The court sent the accused on judicial remand to prison and directed to present them again on August 10.

Meanwhile, the counsel for accused Raja Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to discharge his clients from the case.

The court, however, rejected it.

The court also allowed the accused to meet his lawyer in the courtroom.

It may be mentioned here that the court had granted further two-day physical remand of the main accused Zahir Jaffar the other day. The Kohsar Police Station had registered a first information report regarding the incident after Noor was found murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4.