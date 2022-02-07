(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A court in Islamabad, after conclusion of arguments, reserved its judgment in three petitions filed by the counsel of prime accused Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani resumed hearing of the murder case on Monday.

During the hearing, complainant Shaukat Muqaddam's lawyer Advocate Nisar Asghar sought dismissal of all three petitions from the court.

While giving arguments, he said such petitions could not be entertained as they were filed when the trial was nearing its conclusion.He termed the petitions as a tactic to delay the trial.

Zahir's lawyer Advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain had filed three petitions, including one against IG Islamabad.

His second petition sought verification of a phone number mentioned by complainant Shaukat Mukadam, while the third petition stated that the map of the crime scene was 'wrong' and should be corrected.

Regarding the petition against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the public prosecutor Hassan Abbas requested the court to dismiss the petition as IGP never attempted to influence the court proceedings.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, reserved judgment on all three petitions and adjourned the hearing till February 9.