UrduPoint.com

Noor Qadri Seeks Clerics Further Coop To Deal With Social Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Noor Qadri seeks clerics further coop to deal with social issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has sought further cooperation of clerics to deal with social issues prevailing in the society.

He, addressing a webinar here in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony the other day, eulogized the role of Ulema and Mashaikh during the COVID-19 and said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of coronavirus religiously acted upon in the mosques and worship places during the last two years.

Noor Qadri said due to the pandemic, mosques and worship places were closed all over the world except Pakistan. Religious scholars of all schools of thought voluntarily and literally followed the COVID-19 protocols and extensively educated the people to curb the spread of this lethal viral infection, he added.

He said keeping in view their good track record, the ministry of religious affairs wanted to extend the radius of its cooperation with Ulema and Mashaikh in a bid to cope with other social evils like fake news, hygiene, women rights in property, cleanliness, population welfare, intolerance and Islamophobia etcetera.

Taking part in the discussion, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said the council had prepared almost 100 essays over various social issues to bring reforms in all segments of the society.

He said after formulating complete guidelines, the compiled literature would be distributed among the clerics.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Member Mufti Ali Asghar proposed that the media persons should be provided adequate training to counter the fake news.

He said it was one of the rising issues and a big source of chaos in various segments of the society.

He said journalists should be sensitized journalism ethics as per Quran and Sunnah and let them realize about the consequences of propagating false notions both here and hereafter.

A number of Ulema and Mashaikh participated from every nook and cranny of the country and assured to provide their helping hands in case of tackling the social issues came under discussion in the online meeting.

At the end, Noor Qadri condemned the sad and intolerable incidents of Sialkot, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, and Peshawar and urged the government to continue taking adequate measures to overcome such inhuman acts in the future.

He also read out a joint communique after reaching a consensus with Ulema and Mashaikh for the redressal of the following social issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Population Welfare Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Sahiwal Sialkot Women Media Mufti All From Government CII Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

18 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

18 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>