UrduPoint.com

Noor-ul-Amin Appointed As Chairman CDA Board

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Noor-ul-Amin appointed as Chairman CDA Board

The Establishment Division on Tuesday notified the appointment of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner, Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (PAS/BS-20) as Chairman of the CDA Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday notified the appointment of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner, Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (PAS/BS-20) as Chairman of the CDA board.

According to the notification, the appointment has been made under Section 6(2) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ordinance, 1960, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

US Justice Dept, Eight Attorney Generals to Sue Go ..

US Justice Dept, Eight Attorney Generals to Sue Google Over Advertising Abuse

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Abrams Tanks ..

Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Abrams Tanks for Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 UK says 200 young unaccompanied asylum-seekers mis ..

UK says 200 young unaccompanied asylum-seekers missing

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal meets ECO, CICA heads; discusses developme ..

Bilawal meets ECO, CICA heads; discusses development, connectivity

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russians Not Easily Duped by Fake News

Putin Says Russians Not Easily Duped by Fake News

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Air Defense Missiles Production Compares ..

Russia's Air Defense Missiles Production Compares to Global Output Outside Russi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.