Noor-ul-Amin appointed as Chairman CDA Board

The Establishment Division on Tuesday notified the appointment of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner, Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (PAS/BS-20) as Chairman of the CDA Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday notified the appointment of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner, Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal (PAS/BS-20) as Chairman of the CDA board.

According to the notification, the appointment has been made under Section 6(2) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ordinance, 1960, with immediate effect and until further orders.