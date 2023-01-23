Noor-ul-Amin Megal posted as chief commissioner ICT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Capt (Retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Monday has been appointed as chief commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to a notification issued here, Mengal, a BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Division, has been transferred and posted as chief commissioner ICT with immediate effect.

Mengal, who hails from Balochistan, had previously served in key positions, including commissioner Rawalpindi, secretary sports Punjab, and commissioner BISE.