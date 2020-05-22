Noor-ul-Haq Qadri condoles plane crash deaths

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri expressed his dismay and heartfelt condolences over the losses of innocent lives in a plane crash in Karachi on Friday (Jumatul Widah).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri expressed his dismay and heartfelt condolences over the losses of innocent lives in a plane crash in Karachi on Friday (Jumatul Widah).

In his condolence message, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri sympathised with the families of the deceased and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the aggrieved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He prayed early recovery of the injured.