Noor-ul-Haq Qadri grieved over demise of 'naat khawan' Khalid Hasnain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Saturday expressed his heartfelt grief over the demise of Khalid Hasnain Khalid, a naat khawan.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to his family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.