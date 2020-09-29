UrduPoint.com
Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Lauds CII Chairman For Playing Active Role In Promoting Interfaith Harmony

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:25 PM



Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday paid rich tributes to Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz for playing active role in promoting interfaith harmony and encouragement of interfaith acceptability through better coordination between different faiths



Addressing "An evening with CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz" organized by Muslim Christian Federation, he said no body could shake Pakistan's ideological foundations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Islamophobia at different international fora for the first time in history.

Highlighting the role of national counter-terrorism narrative � Paigham-e-Pakistan � in challenging the menaces of terrorism and extremism as well as ensuring peace and stability in the country, CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said national integration achieved through a process of national cohesion, stability, prosperity, strength and feeling of being united as a nation is an essential prerequisite for the survival of a country.

The consensus over Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative led to the restoration of economic activities and peace in the country, besides mainstreaming tribal areas. He lauded the cooperation of ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in maintaining religious harmony in the country.

