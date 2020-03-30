Noor-ul-Haq Qadri pays tributes to security forces, doctors, paramedics for fighting corona

- Home
Mon 30th March 2020
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday paid glowing tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedics and security forces for fighting against coronavirus in most difficult circumstances.
In his special message, the minister said whole nation acknowledges the courage and dedication of national heroes, who were serving the nation in most difficult circumstances.
The whole nation was praying for good health of our security forces, doctors, nurses paramedics and others for doing a great job for their nation.