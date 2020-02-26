Noor ul Haq Qadri, PBM MD discuss rehabilitation of KP merged districts deserving people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday discussed the rehabilitation, free transplantation of the deserving persons of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Aon Abbas Buppi.

They also discussed the provision of educational scholarships and free treatment of deserving patients, said a press release.

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal met with PBM, MD Aon Abbas. They discussed the possibilities of helping the deserving persons, establishing Women Empowerment Centre and Darul Ehsaas Centres in Ketch and Turbat, Balochistan.