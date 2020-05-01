UrduPoint.com
Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thanks Saudia For Helping The Poor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:24 PM

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday thanked Saudi Arabia for helping the marginalized section of society during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday thanked Saudi Arabia for helping the marginalized section of society during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Addressing the 20,000 Ration Bags distribution ceremony among the deserving persons by Maktaba-e-Dawa Islamabad, he said Saudi Arabia has helped Pakistan in difficult times.

He said Pakistani nation and Government thanked Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki for participating in welfare activities in Pakistan, said a news release.

