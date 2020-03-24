Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges people to confine themselves at home

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday urged people to stay at home to prevent themselves from the deadly virus

In a statement, he said Allah almighty has already directed the people not to put yourself in unnecessary danger.

He said precautionary measures should be taken to avoid spread of virus.

Hazrat Muhammad ( PBUH) says "If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place," according to Sahih Al-Bukhari.

Reward of disease should be sought from the Almighty Allah. We should have firm believe that no disease can come without Allah's will.Care is cure, he added.