Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Urges Ulema To Play Proactive Role In Enhancing Awareness About Deadly Virus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:19 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday urged Ulema and religious scholars to play a pro active role in enhancing awareness about prevention from deadly coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday urged Ulema and religious scholars to play a pro active role in enhancing awareness about prevention from deadly coronavirus.

Talking to media flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman Council of Islamic Idology Dr Qibla Ayaz and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Awan, he said a comprehensive strategy had already been devised to prevent people from the deadly virus. He said elderly persons and children should avoid attending joint prayers in Mosques, offer Sunnah and Nawafil at home, ablution at home, while Arabic Juma sermon should be minimized besides stopping urdu speech of Friday prayers. He said religion islam appreciates taking preventing measures to prevent the spread of pandemic.

He said all kinds of gatherings should be restricted to a minimum level, while hand shaking and hugging could be avoided as saying only Assalamalaikum was enough.

He lauded the cooperation of religious seminaries managements for announcing holidays in their respective seminaries and restricting religious gatherings. He urged people to seek forgiveness from Almighty as difficulties were from the Almighty and all the powers rests with the Almighty Allah. His help was vital for purging the country from deadly virus. According to a Hadith of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) a patient must not intermix with healthy people, he mentioned.

Responding to a question, the minister said rumours pertaining to Haram Sharif should be avoided and hoped that normalcy will soon prevail at Haram Sharif.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz said CII had prepared 13 suggestions which had already been shared with media by the Minister for Religious affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

He urged Ulema to help the government in tackling the difficult situation.

