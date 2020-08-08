UrduPoint.com
Noor Ul Haq Qadri Vows For Punishment To Responsibles Of Mosque Desecration In Lahore

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Saturday vowed taking strict action against the persons involved in the desecration of holy Mosque in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Saturday vowed taking strict action against the persons involved in the desecration of holy Mosque in Lahore.

In a statement, he said thorough investigations of the picturisation of a song and dance in the mosque would be conducted to punish the responsible. He was in constant contact with Punjab government and Auqaf department in this regard, he said.

The minister said that violating sanctity of a Mosque was condemnable act and also against our social norms.

More Stories From Pakistan

