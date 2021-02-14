UrduPoint.com
Noor-ul-Haq Stresses Religious Harmony To Counter Enemy Challenges

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has stressed the need for unity and religious harmony to counter the challenges, posed to the nation by the enemy.

Addressing an interfaith conference, organised by the National Peace Committee Pakistan at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday, he said priority of the government was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to establish a peaceful environment across the country.

He said that for promotion of interfaith harmony, all stakeholders would have to work together.

Criticising the Narendra Modi government, he said all minorities in India were facing atrocities at the hands of the Hindus majority.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq also stressed the need for extending complete support to Pakistan's armed forces in their endeavour to root out terrorism and extremism from the country.

Our armed forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace, he added.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said morality and human rights were an essential component of every religion and today's conference would spread the message of unity, harmony and peace. He said the Punjab government had taken many steps for creating interfaith harmony, and such conferences promote patience, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance among masses in a positive manner.

Other speakers also expressed their views and acknowledged the government efforts for freedom of religion and promotion of peace. They condemned the violation of humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces and prayed for prosperity and development of the country. They lauded the services of religious scholars for promoting the message of peace and harmony in society.

