Noor-ul-Qamar Sherwani posted as SDPO Baldia Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Noor-ul- Qamar Sherwani, DSP Headquarter was transferred and posted as SDPO Baldia district Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

According to office order issued by AIGP Hyderabad here on Thursday, DSP Headquarter Hyderabad Noor-ul- Qamar Sherwani was transferred and posted as SDPO Baldia with immediate effect and until further orders.