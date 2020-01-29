Noora League' flees the field : Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Special Advisor to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Noora league (PML-N) has fled the political ground."Tilt hat" and tastes have fled country from Nov 2.

In her message on social networking site twitter, SAPM said that they are all good in front of cameras, in meetings, in hotels and on the roads of London and do speeches while wearing new hate daily but they are sick in front of courts and in the documents"Firdous Ashiq Awan further wrote that they are taking salaries from the Parliament but not available for the service of nation.Nation has never seen such sick persons before, she added.She said those who are claiming to be innocent even after plundering the nation cannot escape Accountability.