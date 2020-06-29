Noori waterfall claims another life of 18 years old boy

Waterfalls of the Hazara division have became a nightmare for the youth as another 18 years old boy has lost his life here at Noori waterfall village Jabri

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Waterfalls of the Hazara division have became a nightmare for the youth as another 18 years old boy has lost his life here at Noori waterfall village Jabri.

According to the Rescue 1122, three friends of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) colony Haripur drowned in the newly discovered Noori waterfall on Sunday late evening where locals have started rescue operations and recovered two friends alive but failed to find the third friends.

Later the Rescue 1122 started the operation but owing to the dark they stopped and on Monday morning once again their divers jumped into the water for the search of the Shah Zeb and finally recovered his dead body.

During last week, three people lost their lives while swimming in the waterfalls of districts Abbottabad and Haripur.

The most dangerous waterfall of district Abbottabad was Sajjikot where dozens of young people died during the last five years as the depth of the water is unknown, the government has banned swimming and placed warning boards but nobody cares and jump into the water to kill the heat of summer.

A couple of days ago another incident took place at the another newly discovered and most beautiful Ambarella waterfall which is three kilometers ahead of Sajjikot waterfall at village Poona district Abbottabad, more than 20 people were trapped in the waterfall area after land sliding.