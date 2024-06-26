Nooriabad Power Plant Case Adjourned Without Hearing
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 08:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Nooriabad Power Plant reference on Wednesday was adjourned without any proceedings due to the unavailability of Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich till July 30.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is accused of money laundering in the reference.
