Nooribad Case Hearing Against CM Sindh Adjourned
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:15 PM
The Accountability Court of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the Nooriabad Power Plant alleged corruption case against Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah till April 18
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the Nooriabad Power Plant alleged corruption case against Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah till April 18.
Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before the court of Nasir Javed Rana on Monday and marked the attendance.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till April 18.
