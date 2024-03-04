Open Menu

Nooribad Case Hearing Against CM Sindh Adjourned

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 08:15 PM

The Accountability Court of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the Nooriabad Power Plant alleged corruption case against Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah till April 18

Syed Murad Ali Shah appeared before the court of Nasir Javed Rana on Monday and marked the attendance.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till April 18.

