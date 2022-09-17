Noorul Hadi appreciates performance of Regional Information Office DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Director Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Noorul Hadi on Saturday appreciated the performance of Regional Information Office Dera Ismail Khan for providing timely information to masses regarding the flood situation including rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities.

Accompanied by Administrative Officer Farman Ali, he paid a surprise visit to the Regional Information Office and expressed hope that staff of the Regional Office would continue timely updating people about issues about natural calamities besides development projects, the government has initiated for the welfare of masses in future.

Upon arrival, Regional Information Officer Dera Ismail Khan Sanaullah Bettani gave a detailed briefing regarding performance besides other matters pertaining to arrangements for properly highlighting welfare-oriented policies of the government and raising awareness among people about various development initiatives of public sector departments and organizations.

He was also apprised of issues pertaining to attendance, regularity, circulation figures of newspapers and printing presses in Dera Ismail Khan region.

The visiting dignitary was taken around to different sections of the regional information office where he was briefed about relevant matters by the staff concerned and checked the attendance register.

Noorul Hadi expressed his satisfaction regarding the performance of the staff and added they were effectively serving masses while playing a role like bridge between the government and the people. He said that accurate information and proper awareness about development projects helped enhance trust of masses on government's departments and the Director Information directed that these should be kept in mind while highlighting any development project.

It should also be ensured that timely information was provided to the people regarding the projects so that more people can benefit, he added.

On the occasion, Director Information also took stock of relief activities in flood affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank and added that the recent floods have caused a lot of damage in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Dera Ismail Khan, for which the government was taking various measures.