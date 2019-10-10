UrduPoint.com
Noorul Haq Qadri Given Task To Meet JUI-F’s Chief, Stop Him From Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:24 PM

Noorul Haq Qadri given task to meet JUI-F’s Chief, stop him from Azadi March

PM Khan asks Noorul Haq Qadri to prepare recommendations and is likely to chair a meeting soon on this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Federal Minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan of contacting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and gather information about his Azadi March in Islamabad, the sources said.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given task to federal religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri to contact JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and collect information about Azadi March. They said the PM asked Maulana Qadri to prepare recommendations on it. The sources said that the PM Khan would call a meeting very soon and discuss the recommendation of Maulana Qadri about JUI-F’s Azadi March.

The sources said that the government is making great efforts to convince Maulana Fazl or to stop him from holding Azadi March.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had to meet his brother former PM Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail but could not meet him to discuss party’s plan regarding JUI-F’s Azadi March. Shehbaz Sharif, they said, was suffering from pain in his backbone and was advised complete rest by his doctors.

Some workers of PML-N said that Shehbaz Sharif did not go to Lahore airport to receive his brother Nawaz Sharif then how he could share the details of his meeting with the workers. They said that other leaders of the party should meet Nawaz Sharif and follow his directions regarding participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March.

