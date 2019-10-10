Noorul Haq Qadri given task to meet JUI-F’s Chief, stop him from Azadi March

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan asks Noorul Haq Qadri to prepare recommendations and is likely to chair a meeting soon on this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Federal Minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan of contacting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and gather information about his Azadi March in Islamabad, the sources said.

The sources said that the government is making great efforts to convince Maulana Fazl or to stop him from holding Azadi March.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had to meet his brother former PM Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail but could not meet him to discuss party’s plan regarding JUI-F’s Azadi March. Shehbaz Sharif, they said, was suffering from pain in his backbone and was advised complete rest by his doctors.

Some workers of PML-N said that Shehbaz Sharif did not go to Lahore airport to receive his brother Nawaz Sharif then how he could share the details of his meeting with the workers. They said that other leaders of the party should meet Nawaz Sharif and follow his directions regarding participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March.