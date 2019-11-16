UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noorul Haq Qadri Meets Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:55 AM

Noorul Haq Qadri meets Chief Minister

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said today Pakistan needed unity than ever before, adding that national development process would have to be completed jointly.

He said that every segment of the society should play its role in national development, adding that the PTI government laid the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

"We are moving towards materialising the dream of Quaid-e-Azam about a developed Pakistan", he maintained.

He said that role of religious scholars was very important for promoting tolerance, harmony and brotherhood in the society, adding that the Kartarpur Corridor project was a proof of inter-religious harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a message of brotherhood and peace to the world through the Kartarpur Corridor, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab Government Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

2 minutes ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

2 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

2 hours ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

2 hours ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.