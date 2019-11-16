Noorul Haq Qadri meets Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Thursday called on Punjab Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said today Pakistan needed unity than ever before, adding that national development process would have to be completed jointly.

He said that every segment of the society should play its role in national development, adding that the PTI government laid the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

"We are moving towards materialising the dream of Quaid-e-Azam about a developed Pakistan", he maintained.

He said that role of religious scholars was very important for promoting tolerance, harmony and brotherhood in the society, adding that the Kartarpur Corridor project was a proof of inter-religious harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a message of brotherhood and peace to the world through the Kartarpur Corridor, he added.