Noorul-Haq Qadri Meets CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Noorul-Haq Qadri meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of religious harmony.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said there was a need of unity among all ranks as the country was passing through sensitive times, adding that promotion of patience and tolerance was a dire need of the time.

Attempts being made to divide the nation by anti state elements would be made unsuccessful at any cost, he said.

The nation had rejected those who always preferred their personal interest instead of the national cause,the CM added.

