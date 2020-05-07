Noorul Haq Qadri says Qadianis cannot be made part of any govt commission

(@fidahassanain)

The religious minister’s statement has come following the opposition of PML-Q’s senior leadership regarding inclusion of Ahmadies in the community commission.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) Qadianis could not be made part of any government commission, Federal Religious Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said here on Thursday.

The federal minister said that the community did not accept the Constitution of Pakistan, so they could not be part of any government body. His statement came after ruling PTI’s key ally PML-Q raised concerns over planning to include people of Ahmadiyya community in national community commission.

“There was debate about their (Ahmadies) inclusion in the cabinet,” said the federal religious minister, adding that but no decision was taken in this regard.

The minister said that minutes of the cabinet were presented wrongly and he would conduct an investigation into the matter.

He revealed that fix to six cabinet members supported inclusion of Qdianis in the commission.

He, however, vowed to opposed decisions to make Ahmadis as members of any government commission.

On April 29, PML-Q leadership expressed deep concerns over attempts to include people of Ahmadiya community in the national commission for minorities.

PML-Q Chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that opening a new Pandora box at a critical time was beyond the understanding.

“Qadianis neither accept themselves as non-Muslims nor do they accept Constitution of Pakistan,” said Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, the speaker of Punjab Assembly.

The federal government’s move as violation of the Constitution, it would not be accepted at any cost, he added.

Tariq Bashir Cheema, the another federal minister, said that the government did not consult the allies over the matter despite that consultation at large level was needed for such decision.