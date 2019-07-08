UrduPoint.com
Noorul Hassan Dies At Hospital

Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Noorul Hassan, a Sadiqabad resident weighing 330kgs, passed away at a local hospital on Monday.

He was being treated at a private hospital for past three weeks whereas he underwent a weight loss surgery on June 28 and remained under observation at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

According to hospital sources, Noor died of heart attack after a fight broke out between relatives of a patient and staff.

Noor was airlifted in a military helicopter for treatment from his home after Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed for the purpose on an appeal made by him.

