Open Menu

Noose Around Drug Dealers Tightened, 7 Kg Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Noose around drug dealers tightened, 7 kg hashish recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, the noose around drug dealers has been

further tightened.

SHO Usterzai and ASI Mehboob Khan along with a police team on Thursday arrested 2 drug dealers during a successful operation and recovered a total of 7065 grams of hashish from their possession, the police spokesperson said.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

47 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

2 hours ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

3 hours ago
Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

3 hours ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

5 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan