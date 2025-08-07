Noose around drug dealers tightened, 7 kg hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, the noose around drug dealers has been

further tightened.

SHO Usterzai and ASI Mehboob Khan along with a police team on Thursday arrested 2 drug dealers during a successful operation and recovered a total of 7065 grams of hashish from their possession, the police spokesperson said.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.