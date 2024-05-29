Open Menu

Noose Around Profiteers, Hoarders Being Tightened: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Wednesday

that noose around profiteers and hoarders was being tightened as

the price magistrates imposed a total of Rs 9.51 million fine on them

during the current month.

Cases were registered against 32 people under the Price Control Act

and 288 people were arrested while 86 shops and godowns were sealed

on the charge of profiteering and hoardings.

He stated this while addressing the meeting of Price Control Magistrates.

The Deputy Commissioner said that price magistrates should improve

the inspections and make it mandatory for carts, shopkeepers and store

owners to display price list at conspicuous place.

He said that complaints of customers should be resolved on priority basis.

He said that meeting of price magistrates would be held twice a week

and the performance of each price magistrate should be evaluated.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the CO District Council, Administrator

of Municipal Corporation/Committees and COs, Livestock local officials

to make all advance arrangements for providing facilities in cattle markets

as soon as possible in the light of instructions of Chief Minister Punjab

and 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha, all cattle markets should be made fully

functional.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed the performance

of Chief Minister Punjab Suthra Punjab campaign, sale of bread (roti) in tandoors

and roti at fixed prices, implementation of 'one dish' and marriage act enforcement,

action against those who burn wheat residue, illegal mini petrol pumps and

sampling of angro-medicinals and sale of fertilizers at fixed rates.

More Stories From Pakistan