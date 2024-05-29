Noose Around Profiteers, Hoarders Being Tightened: DC
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Wednesday
that noose around profiteers and hoarders was being tightened as
the price magistrates imposed a total of Rs 9.51 million fine on them
during the current month.
Cases were registered against 32 people under the Price Control Act
and 288 people were arrested while 86 shops and godowns were sealed
on the charge of profiteering and hoardings.
He stated this while addressing the meeting of Price Control Magistrates.
The Deputy Commissioner said that price magistrates should improve
the inspections and make it mandatory for carts, shopkeepers and store
owners to display price list at conspicuous place.
He said that complaints of customers should be resolved on priority basis.
He said that meeting of price magistrates would be held twice a week
and the performance of each price magistrate should be evaluated.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the CO District Council, Administrator
of Municipal Corporation/Committees and COs, Livestock local officials
to make all advance arrangements for providing facilities in cattle markets
as soon as possible in the light of instructions of Chief Minister Punjab
and 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha, all cattle markets should be made fully
functional.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed the performance
of Chief Minister Punjab Suthra Punjab campaign, sale of bread (roti) in tandoors
and roti at fixed prices, implementation of 'one dish' and marriage act enforcement,
action against those who burn wheat residue, illegal mini petrol pumps and
sampling of angro-medicinals and sale of fertilizers at fixed rates.
Recent Stories
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers advised to complete sowing of cauliflower by mid June10 minutes ago
-
CDA chief orders comprehensive upgrade plan for Islamabad centers20 minutes ago
-
Mango Festival aligning with modern requirements to boost mango exports20 minutes ago
-
On UN Peacekeepers Day, PM lauds Blue Helmets' contributions to peace20 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt offers civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative30 minutes ago
-
Rise in temperature increases skin-related disease30 minutes ago
-
ASI shot dead40 minutes ago
-
BISE announces dates for practical papers1 hour ago
-
Police arrest accused in injured condition1 hour ago
-
LFK report highlights rising concerns of settler colonialism in Kashmir1 hour ago
-
Governor presides meeting to review progress on PSDP projects in Sindh1 hour ago
-
PO held in Khan Garh1 hour ago