Noose Being Tightened Around Jam Kamal CM Balochistan In LNG Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:28 PM

Noose being tightened around Jam Kamal CM Balochistan in LNG scam

NAB has decided to summon Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan in LNG scam after the permission from NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) NAB has decided to summon Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan in LNG scam after the permission from NAB chairman.Jam Kamal was state minister for Petroleum and right hand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi when loot and plunder spree had zoomed to peaks in perspective of LNG scandal.

NAB sources told Online that significant headway has been made in the probe into LNG Scandal after Abid Saeed , former secretary petroleum and senior officer Mubin Solat have become approvers in the scam.CM Balochistan jam Kamal was state minister for petroleum when LNG terminal was being installed in Port Qasim, therefore, important questions have to be asked from him.Jam Kamal had also undertaken visit of headquarter of Oil Company MOL in Hungry surreptitiously, therefore he will be questioned on this count too.

According to sources chairperson OGRA Uzma Adil is likely to be apprehended in this scam.

Investigations are underway against former member Gas OGRA Amir Nasim.Sources told Online that Jam Kamal will be investigated in regard to his visit to MOL headquarters Hungry.OIL Company MOL is engaged in exploration of gas and oil in Kirk and company is facing charges of stealing oil and gas worth billion of rupees.

In these circumstances, Jamal Kamal visit to Hungry is of paramount significance.It came to knowledge that Jam Kamal had obtained visa for Hungry from Dubai instead of Pakistan.

