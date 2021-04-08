UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noose Being Tightened Around Tricksters Of Real Estate Sector: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:25 PM

Noose being tightened around tricksters of real estate sector: Official

Chief Commissioner (CC) Office of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has directed all the relevant departments for a comprehensive crackdown against illegal housing schemes to protect public from real estate sector's tricksters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner (CC) Office of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has directed all the relevant departments for a comprehensive crackdown against illegal housing schemes to protect public from real estate sector's tricksters.

CC office passed the directions on Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Registrar Cooperatives, Director Municipal Administration and directorates concerned of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on receipt of numerous complaints, a senior official told APP on Thursday.

She said all the departments concerned were told to step up efforts to bar illegal housing schemes' offices from plot bookings, marketing and advertisement through brochures, publication material as well as through billboards, hoardings and panaflexes.

The official said the crackdown was meant to protect the earnest money of general public.

She said the CC office also asked the relevant departments to launch an awareness drive to prevent general public from investing in any illegal housing scheme.

Under the drive, the people would also be urged to consult CDA or Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to ascertain legality of a housing scheme before making investment, she added.

She said the CC office also directed all the departments concerned to order all publishers and printing companies to verify the legal status of the housing schemes with RDA and CDA prior to taking any printing contract from them.

The official said the advertisers and marketing agencies were being restrained from misleading the people with advertisement of illegal housing schemes. Marketing and advertisement of those housing projects that had not obtained no objection certificates (NOC) from CDA was illegal and unauthorized, she added.

The official exhorted the citizens to visit the CDA website www.cda.gov.pk to ascertain updated status of the housing schemes in Islamabad.

nvd-smd

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Noc Rawalpindi Money Capital Development Authority All From Housing

Recent Stories

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

21 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

3 minutes ago

HarmonyOS: Connecting to a Simpler Life

29 minutes ago

Visit of Speaker NA to Afghanistan postponed due t ..

3 minutes ago

Technology use vital to curb corrupt practices: Dr ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President vows to transform liberated territor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.