UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noose Being Tightened Around Tricksters Of Real Estate Sector: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Noose being tightened around tricksters of real estate sector: Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chief Commissioner (CC) Office of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has directed to all the relevant departments for a comprehensive crackdown against the illegal housing schemes to protect the general public from falling into traps of the real estate sector's tricksters.

The CC office passed the directions on Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Registrar Cooperatives, Director Municipal Administration and directorates concerned of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on receipt of numerous complaints, a senior official told APP.

She said all the departments concerned told to step up efforts to bar illegal housing schemes' offices from booking of plots, marketing and advertisement through brochures, publication material as well as through billboards, hoardings and panaflexes.

The official said the crackdown was meant to protect the earnest money of general public.

She said the CC office also asked the relevant departments to launch an awareness drive to prevent general public from making investing in any illegal housing scheme.

Under the drive, the people would also be urged to consult the CDA or Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to ascertain legality of a housing scheme, she added.

She said the CC office also directed to all the departments concerned to ensure that all the publishers and printing companies verified status of the housing schemes prior to taking any printing contract from any society falling in the jurisdiction of RDA and CDA.

The official said the advertisers and marketing agencies were being restrained from misleading the people with advertisement of illegal housing schemes. Marketing and advertisement of those housing projects that had not obtained no objection certificates (NOC) from CDA was illegal and unauthorized, she added.

She said the sponsors were told to refrain from marketing and development of those housing schemes that sans the CDA's NOC. The official exhorted the citizens to visit the CDA website www.cda.gov.pk to ascertain updated status of the housing schemes in Islamabad.

nvd-smd395/778

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Noc Rawalpindi Money Capital Development Authority All From Housing

Recent Stories

5.5 magnitude aftershock jolts Indonesia&#039;s Ja ..

21 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s World Security expands its service ..

36 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.