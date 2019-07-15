UrduPoint.com
Noose Further Tightens Around Shehbaz Sharif As NAB To Freeze His Assets  

Noose further tightens around Shehbaz Sharif as NAB to freeze his assets  

The NAB has decided to freeze Shehbaz Sharif’s assets made through illegal means.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to launch another inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB has written a letter against Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Model Town, Dunga Gali and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Not only that, the NAB has also written a letter to launch an inquiry into the luxury cars owned by the PML-N president.

NAB sources said that these assets were made through TT income.

They further said that NAB Lahore will freeze these assets in the first stage.

Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema are already accused in Ashiana Housing, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Saaf Pani scandals.

Meanwhile, the Sharif family, already facing charges of corruption and money laundering, had got a serious blow from the United Kingdom with the British investigators believing that Shahbaz Sharif and his family had embezzled millions of Pounds from £500 million aid given to his government in Punjab.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, Britain's Department for International Development (DFID) had poured £500 million of UK taxpayers' money in form of aid to Punjab during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister.

The legal documents allege that Shahbaz's son-in-law received about £1 million from a fund established to rebuild the lives of earthquake victims to which DFID gave £54 million from UK taxpayers.

