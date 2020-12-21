Noose tightened around beggars in KP

The government is taking tangible measures to overcome menace of beggary in society and arrested a total 21 male and eight female professional beggars from various parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The government is taking tangible measures to overcome menace of beggary in society and arrested a total 21 male and eight female professional beggars from various parts of the province.

According to Dar-ul-Kafala Peshawar, the action was taken against vagrants on the directives of the provincial government.

The Dar-ul-kafala said that a special team was constituted following reports about presence of beggars in Mardan and its surrounding areas and as a result 29 beggars were held including eight female ones.

The beggars were shifted to Dar-ul-Kafala Mardan for onward detention and rehabilitation following completion of all necessary and legal formalities.