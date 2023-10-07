NORI organizes breast cancer awareness programme

Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), the top-notch public sector hospital of the federal capital, on Saturday, organized a breast cancer awareness programme as a part of its efforts to promote awareness about the disease, cure and prevention measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), the top-notch public sector hospital of the Federal capital, on Saturday, organized a breast cancer awareness programme as a part of its efforts to promote awareness about the disease, cure and prevention measures.

The state-of-the-art NORI hospital has recently been designated as an International Atomic Energy Agency-Anchor Centre.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwer, as a chief guest, handed over the anchor centre plaque received from IAEA Vienna to Director NORI, Dr. Muhammad Faheem.

The programme was attended by media, health professionals, PAEC officials, cancer patients and the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of NORI Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Faheem, apprised the audience about the latest diagnosis and treatment facilities available in the hospital.

He also gave an overview of the historical journey of NORI Hospital from its inception to becoming an IAEA-anchor centre.

His presentation included an overview of the prevalence of cancer in the region and the facilities available in the 19 cancer hospitals operated by PAEC in Pakistan.

Chairman PAEC appreciated the efforts of PAEC Cancer Hospitals and especially NORI Hospital and its team for serving humanity with great enthusiasm and passion.

He also expressed affection and appreciation for cancer patients who are going through the toughest test of their lives with determination and hope.

He also promised to extend all possible support to the PAEC administration to ensure the provision of medical facilities across Pakistan.

He called for designing a work plan for the activities at NORI under the IAEA's "Rays of Hope" initiative.

Dr. Humaira Mahmood, Head of Oncology informed about the various activities organized from time to time in NORI to create awareness about breast cancer as well as other cancers and remove misconceptions about this disease.

Apart from cancer screening, these activities include pink lighting of the building, distribution of brochures, display of posters, cancer awareness walk, sharing experiences of cancer survivors and awareness lectures.

Children and adult cancer survivors also participated in the programme and shared their experiences regarding their fight against cancer and expressed their satisfaction with the services provided at the hospital.