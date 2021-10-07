UrduPoint.com

Normal Classes In All Educational Institutions To Resume From Oct, 11

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had decided to resume normal classes in all educational institutions from Monday .

"Based on the reduced level of COVID disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from 11th October," he said in a tweet.

