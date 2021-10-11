Normal educational activities resume in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :All public and private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday opened regularly in normal routine throughout the province, said the Spokesman of education Department.

Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the decision of NCOC had allowed 50 percent students attendance phase wise due to spread of coronavirus.

The E&SE Department had issued notification to open all the schools in KP and directed teachers and student to ensure vaccination and don't allow unvaccinated persons in the school premises.