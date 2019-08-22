UrduPoint.com
Normal Flood In Indus River At Kotri Barrage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:49 PM

The water level upstream Kotri barrage was recorded at 181400 cusecs with outflow of 144600 cusecs on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The water level upstream Kotri barrage was recorded at 181400 cusecs with outflow of 144600 cusecs on Thursday.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, Indus River was flowing from medium to normal floods at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages respectively.

The Indus River is flowing with medium flood at Guddu barrage with inflow of 406500 cusecs while 370000 cusecs outflow was recorded.

At Sukkur barrage medium flood was declared as inflow of 364600 cusecs and outflow of 303600 cusecs recorded there.

