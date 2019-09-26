Normal life remains disrupted in IOK for 53rd consecutive day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Normal life continues to remain uncertain in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region on the 53rd consecutive day, Thursday, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, main markets and other business establishments continued to remain closed and public transport is off the road in the occupied territory. mobile calling service, broadband and pocket internet continue to remain shut on 53rd consecutive day, thursday.

There was no class work in schools as efforts of the IOK administration to open educational institutions have not borne any fruit as parents continue to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

Most of the interiors in Srinagar's old city continue to remain sealed with iron barricades and concertina wire while deployment of police and paramilitary forces is intact in the city and all major towns and villages across the Kashmir valley. The clampdown has not only affected inter-district road connectivity drastically, but has also thrown great challenges for old city residents due to shutting of factories, industries and other work places.