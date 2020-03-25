UrduPoint.com
Normal Life Remains Suspended In City Hyderabad As Lock Down Continues

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Normal life remains suspended in city Hyderabad as lock down continues

In order to contain coronavirus of spreading further, all business activities and normal life remain suspended here in Hyderabad district on Wednesday as lock down entered into third consecutive day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to contain coronavirus of spreading further, all business activities and normal life remain suspended here in Hyderabad district on Wednesday as lock down entered into third consecutive day.

A complete lockdown was being observed during which hundreds of thousands people living in second largest city of the province stayed indoor as precautionary measure against dangerous coronavirus. All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were remained blocked by the security forces and no one had been allowed to enter or leave the city without any solid reason.

All shopping centers, malls, bazaars and public transport remained close in the city while only hospitals, medical stores, grocery, fruit and vegetable shops and milk dairies were allowed to open for facilitation of the general public.

Sindh Government has announced complete lock down for 15 days with effect from March 23 in the province to cope with threat of COVID-19.

The contingents of Pakistan Army, Sindh Police and Rangers remained high alert for implementing lock down orders and only one person of a family was allowed to come out of the home for purchasing essential items, medicines and to visit hospital in case of emergency.

Majority of citizens of Hyderabad preferred to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak to spread further.

