Normal Precipitation, Above Normal Temperatures Likely In March To May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Met office has predicted nearly normal precipitation over most parts of the country and above normal temperatures with chances of heat wave episodes during March to May.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the long lasting La-Niña condition has finally made transition to a neutral state and is expected to remain neutral throughout the season MAM 2023 (March, April, May).

Based on the global and regional circulation patterns, overall, a tendency for nearly normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country.

Northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal precipitation.

Seasonal mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heat wave episodes.

Meanwhile, based on the expected warmer conditions during the coming months, the Rabi crops will get mature earlier, also, the water requirements for the standing crops (Kharif season) are likely be enhanced.

The increase in maximum temperature along with dry condition would be supportive for early onset of pollen season in major cities, eg Islamabad, Lahore.

The atmospheric conditions are suggestive for the likelihood of heat wave development during the season; especially over the plain areas of the country.

Due to soaring temperatures water stress is predicted for agriculture and domestic needs during the forthcoming season.

