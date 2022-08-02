UrduPoint.com

Normalcy Restored In Gilgit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Normalcy restored in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Most of the commercial centers and educational institutions opened in Gilgit on Tuesday as normalcy returned after the city remained tense due to an unpleasant incident of firing.

Normal traffic plied on the roads as law enforcement forces, including Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts patrolled the city with strict checking of vehicles on entry and exit points.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid addressing an emergency press conference the other day warned that the miscreants who were disturbing the city's peace, would be dealt with iron hands. He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and take action against those taking the law into their hands.

He praised the GB people for exhibiting sanity and wisdom to ensure peace.

