Normalcy Returns To All Main Rivers Except Indus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 10:13 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus is still flowing in "High Flood" at Kotri while complete normalcy has returned to all other main rivers i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, Tarbela Reservoir has already maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet on August 28 whereas water level in Mangla Dam is 1192.80 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (47.04 % storage still left).

The present combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 9.981 MAF which is 74.15% of total value of 13.461 MAF.

Yesterday's Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over Central parts of Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining areas.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away in Eastwards direction while seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan.

At present, moderate moist currents from both Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into Pakistan (Southern Punjab & Sindh) upto 5000 feet.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicated scattered thunderstorm/rain of"moderate intensity" over southeastern Sindh, during the next 24 hour. Isolated thunderstorm/rain of "light intensity" may also occur over Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all Major Rivers of Indus River System during the said period.

