UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normalcy Returns To All Major Rivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:26 PM

Normalcy returns to all major rivers

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1217.80 feet (24.20 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

The Combined Live Storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 11.774 MAF (86.05% of existing storage capacity).

Yesterday's Monsoon Low over Northwestern Orissa (India) had moved West-Northwestwards and today lies over Central parts of Madhya Pradesh (India). Trough of Westerly Wave lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather situation, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls were expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) during the next 24 hours. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain might also occur over Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division), Eastern Balochistan and Southeastern Sindh during the same period. Scattered thunderstorm rain with isolated heavy falls might also occur over Southeastern Sindh during next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Dam Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum Malakand August 2019 All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmir issue getting world attention due to Modi' ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan raised Kashmir issue in UNSC effectively: ..

2 minutes ago

Hardliner Modi puts fate of South Asian region nn ..

2 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs police officers to ensure p ..

2 minutes ago

Sehat Insaf Card Program launched for poor, destit ..

2 minutes ago

Construction of building at LRH within stipulated ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.