Normalcy returns to all major rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum , Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1217.80 feet (24.20 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

The Combined Live Storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 11.774 MAF (86.05% of existing storage capacity).

Yesterday's Monsoon Low over Northwestern Orissa (India) had moved West-Northwestwards and today lies over Central parts of Madhya Pradesh (India). Trough of Westerly Wave lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas. Seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather situation, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls were expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) during the next 24 hours. Isolated thunderstorm/ rain might also occur over Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division), Eastern Balochistan and Southeastern Sindh during the same period. Scattered thunderstorm rain with isolated heavy falls might also occur over Southeastern Sindh during next 48 hours.